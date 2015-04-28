FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barry Diller's IAC reports 4 pct rise in revenue
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

Barry Diller's IAC reports 4 pct rise in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Media mogul Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp reported a 4.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher subscription income as more users signed up for its dating websites.

The company, which also owns video service Vimeo and popular dating app Tinder, said net earnings attributable to shareholders fell to $26.4 million, or 30 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $35.9 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $772.5 million from $740.2 million. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

