FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barry Diller's IAC reports jump in 3rd-qtr revenue
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

Barry Diller's IAC reports jump in 3rd-qtr revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Web conglomerate IAC/InteractiveCorp reported higher quarterly revenue but profit fell almost 40 percent due to a tax benefit from the same period a year ago.

Revenue for the company controlled by media veteran Barry Diller increased 38 percent in the third quarter to $714.5 million, boosted by its search and dating businesses, which include brands like Ask.com, Dictionary.com and Match.com.

Analysts expected revenue of $692.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $40.7 million, or 43 cents per share, from $65 million, or 69 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

The company was helped last year by tax benefit associated with its investment in Meetic.

At its media properties, IAC’s operating loss widened to $13.2 million from $2.8 million during the same period a year ago due mainly to weakness at Newsweek Daily Beast.

IAC said last week it would cease the print version of Newsweek at the end of the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.