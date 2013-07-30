FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IAC reports higher growth on About.com and Ask.com
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2013 / 9:01 PM / in 4 years

IAC reports higher growth on About.com and Ask.com

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Barry Diller’s IAC/Interactive Corp reported on Tuesday higher revenue and net income because of growth at its websites such as Ask.com, Dictionary.com and About.com

Total revenue for the second quarter jumped 17 percent to $799.4 million, well ahead of analysts expectations of $781.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Almost half of the company’s revenue comes from its Search & Applications division including About.com and Ask.com. Revenue grew 23 percent to $427.4 million. That includes $36.7 million in revenue for About.com, which was acquired from The New York Times Co in 2012 and was not included in the prior year period.

IAC also operates a clutch of dating sites including Match.com, where revenue increased 9 percent to $194.3 million in the second quarter.

Revenue at its media division for its properties Vimeo, Electus and Tina Brown’s News Beast rose 51 percent to $58 million. Operating loss for the division narrowed to $3.5 million from $6.8 million in the year ago period.

For the second quarter, IAC posted net income of $58.3 million, or 67 cents per share, compared with $43.3 million, or 47 cents per share in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted for items, EPS was 95 cents per share, in line with analysts’ estimates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.