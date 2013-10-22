FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IAG to look at legal options over Italy's Alitalia rescue
October 22, 2013 / 11:50 AM / 4 years ago

IAG to look at legal options over Italy's Alitalia rescue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - International Airlines Group will look at legal options over Italy’s rescue of struggling carrier Alitalia, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We’re going to look at it (legal options) carefully because it is blatant state aid and we’re opposed to it. Europe has got to stand up and implement the rules that exist,” IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh said at the AOA airports conference in London.

“Airlines that take state aid drag airlines that are doing things properly down,” he said.

