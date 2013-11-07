BA and Iberia parent IAG in board shake-up

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - International Airlines Group said on Thursday that Antonio Vázquez and Martin Broughton would resign as non-executive chairmen of Iberia and British Airways (BA), respectively.

The parent of BA and Spain’s Iberia and Vueling airlines said Vázquez would continue as chairman of IAG and that Broughton would stay in the role of deputy chairman and senior independent director of IAG.

Iberia’s current chief executive Luis Gallego will also become the Spanish airline’s chairman, while BA chief executive Keith Williams will add the chairmanship of the British carrier to his role.

Gallego and Williams will stand down from the IAG board to focus on their responsibilities at Iberia and BA, respectively, the company said.