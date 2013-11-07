FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BA and Iberia parent IAG in board shake-up
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

BA and Iberia parent IAG in board shake-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - International Airlines Group said on Thursday that Antonio Vázquez and Martin Broughton would resign as non-executive chairmen of Iberia and British Airways (BA), respectively.

The parent of BA and Spain’s Iberia and Vueling airlines said Vázquez would continue as chairman of IAG and that Broughton would stay in the role of deputy chairman and senior independent director of IAG.

Iberia’s current chief executive Luis Gallego will also become the Spanish airline’s chairman, while BA chief executive Keith Williams will add the chairmanship of the British carrier to his role.

Gallego and Williams will stand down from the IAG board to focus on their responsibilities at Iberia and BA, respectively, the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.