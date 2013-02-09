FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IAG boss says Dreamliner problems will be fixed, could be months
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 9, 2013 / 6:55 PM / 5 years ago

IAG boss says Dreamliner problems will be fixed, could be months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The chief executive of International Airlines Group said on Saturday he was confident that Boeing would overcome problems with its Dreamliner jet, but added that issues with the aircraft could take “some months” to resolve.

“I am confident that Boeing will come up with a technical solution to the problems that they have identified. I would expect to see the Dreamliner flying within a reasonable period of time, but there will be a delay,” IAG chief Willie Walsh told an audience in Dublin.

“We remain committed to the orders that we’ve placed with Boeing. I don’t know how long it’s going to take for them because they will have to do some redesigning of the battery system and I’d expect it to take a couple of months,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.