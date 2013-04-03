FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IAG, Boeing reach deal on 18 long-haul planes
April 3, 2013 / 6:27 PM / 4 years ago

IAG, Boeing reach deal on 18 long-haul planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 3 (Reuters) - International Airlines Group on Wednesday said it had reached a deal with Boeing to convert options into firm orders for 18 long-haul planes.

The Boeing 787s would replace some of British Airways’ current fleet of Boeing 747-400 between 2017 and 2021, IAG said in a statement to the Spanish stock exchange.

IAG said it is also talking with Boeing on the commercial conditions for an order of 747s for the Spanish airline Iberia, adding the carrier had first to complete its ongoing restructuring to rein in costs.

