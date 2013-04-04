CORRECTED-IAG, Boeing reach deal on 18 long-haul planes

(Corrects type of airplane to 787 from 747 in third paragraph)

MADRID, April 3 (Reuters) - International Airlines Group on Wednesday said it had reached a deal with Boeing to convert options into firm orders for 18 long-haul planes.

The Boeing 787s would replace some of British Airways’ current fleet of Boeing 747-400 between 2017 and 2021, IAG said in a statement to the Spanish stock exchange.

IAG said it is also talking with Boeing on the commercial conditions for an order of 787s for the Spanish airline Iberia, adding the carrier had first to complete its ongoing restructuring to rein in costs. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer and Alison Birrane)