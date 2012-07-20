UPDATE 1-British Airways drops slot-backed bond issue

* BA Bond issue pulled due to lack of demand

* Bond price unfavourable with other financing alternatives

* BA hoped to raise 250 mln stg from issue

* Shares in BA-owner IAG down 2 pct

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - IAG-owned British Airways has cancelled plans to issue its first secured bond backed by its valuable take-off and landing slots at London’s Heathrow airport due to insufficient demand.

“Despite this week’s improvement in the underlying credit rating of British Airways, there was a lack of demand for this bond at a price which would compare with other financing alternatives. IAG has therefore decided not to progress with the bond issue,” it said in a statement on Friday.

“This was subject investor feedback and market conditions,” it added.

Earlier this month IAG said it hoped the bond issue - backed by Heathrow slots, routes between London City Airport and JFK in New York and two leased Airbus planes - would help it raise 250 million pounds ($393 million).

On Thursday ratings agency Standard & Poors raised its long-term corporate credit rating on British Airways to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-’ after it performed better than S&P had expected in the first half of 2012.

However, IAG shares in London, which have fallen 6 percent in the last three months, were down 2 percent at 157.05 pence by 1300 GMT, valuing the group at around 2.98 billion pounds.

Had the bond issue been successful it would have been the first secured financing transaction backed by airport slots to which Moody’s has assigned a rating.

The rating agency had given the bond an A3 grade and put a value of about 454 million pounds on up to 31 paired take-off and landing slots, assuming that 250 million pounds of bonds were issued.

U.S. airlines have used their airport gates as debt collateral for some time. But it is a novel practice in Europe, where airport access is allocated by time slots alone, rather than physical infrastructure. ($1 = 0.6366 British pounds)