MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - The International Airlines Group said on Tuesday it had sold 390 million euros ($506 million) in convertible bonds maturing on May 31, 2018.

In a statement, IAG said the bonds, to be used to fund the purchase of low-cost carrier Vueling, would be converted into shares at 4.25 euros each, representing a 35 percent premium to Tuesday’s average share price.