BRIEF-IAG premium traffic in March rises 8.6 pct
#Financials
April 3, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IAG premium traffic in March rises 8.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - International consolidated airlines group sa

* March 2014, group traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres increased by 10.2 percent versus march 2013 (up 2.6 per cent on a pro-forma basis)

* In march , group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 13.2 percent (up 5.4 per cent on a pro-forma basis)

* Underlying market conditions remain unchanged from those published at full year 2013 results

* Group premium traffic for month of march increased by 8.6 percent compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
