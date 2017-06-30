LONDON, June 30 British authorities have given
British Airways the go ahead to use Qatar Airways planes and
staff during a planned two-week strike by members of its cabin
crew, a spokesman for the Department for Transport said on
Friday.
BA has committed to fly all its customers to their
destinations during the strike, which begins on Saturday. BA,
owned by IAG, had applied to use nine Qatar planes and
staff in an arrangement with Qatar Airways, which is a close
partner of BA.
Staff in the mixed fleet crew, which flies shot and long
haul routes, plan to strike for 16 days in a long-running
dispute over pay and sanctions on employees.
The spokesman said that the transport department's decision
had been taken on the advice of Britain's Civil Aviation
Authority.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Susan Fenton)