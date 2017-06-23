LONDON, June 23 British Airways has applied to
use Qatar Airways planes and crew to help the airline to fly all
passengers to their destinations during planned strikes by some
of its cabin staff next month.
British Airways' mixed fleet cabin crew - those who work on
both long and short-haul flights - are set to go on strike for
two weeks from July 1 over sanctions on union members involved
in previous industrial action in a long-running dispute about
pay.
A document dated June 21 showed that the airline had applied
to Britain's Civil Aviation Authority to use nine Qatar
registered Airbus A320 or A321s between July 1 and July 16.
"The application has been made on the grounds that the lease
is justified on the basis of exceptional needs ... to enable
British Airways to continue passenger operations in light of
planned operational disruption by its mixed fleet cabin crew," a
CAA document said.
A "wet-leasing" deal would mean that BA pays Qatar to use
its aircraft and crew for the two week period.
The deal could help Qatar to make more use of its planes
after its operations were disrupted by a boycott from four Arab
nations, forcing it to seek out other destinations on which to
use its planes.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt
cut ties with Qatar on June 5 in the worst diplomatic crisis in
the region in years.
There are already close ties between Qatar Airways and
British Airways. Both are partners in the OneWorld alliance and
code share on certain flights, while the Doha-based carrier owns
a 20 percent stake in BA parent International Airlines Group
.
British Airways said when the strike was announced that it
would fly all customers to their destinations during the strike
action, as it has done during previous strikes.
"Our priority is to fly all our customers to their
destinations. We are looking at a range of options and are
speaking with a number of airlines," a spokeswoman for British
airways said.
"We will publish our contingency plans in the coming
days for customers who have bookings on the days of threatened
industrial action."
