BRUSSELS, June 29 British Airways will use Qatar
Airways planes and crew to fly all its passengers to their
destinations during a planned two-week strike by some cabin
crew, Willie Walsh, head of BA's parent company, said on
Thursday.
The strike by BA's mixed fleet cabin crew - those who work
on both long and short-haul flights - is due to begin on
Saturday.
BA had already applied to Britain's Civil Aviation Authority
(CAA) to use nine Qatar-registered Airbus A320 or A321s between
July 1 and July 16 and Walsh, CEO of International Consolidated
Airlines Group (IAG), said the plan would go
ahead.
"I'll be pleased to say that those airplanes will fly and
all of the British Airways passengers who are booked to fly with
us over the next couple of weeks will be flying," Walsh told
reporters in Brussels on Thursday when asked if the application
to use the planes had been successful.
Members of the mixed fleet crew are engaged in a
long-running dispute with BA about pay. The forthcoming strike
is over sanctions on union members involved in previous
industrial action.
British Airways had previously guaranteed that all customers
would reach their destinations, although some flights will be
merged.
The CAA would not confirm that BA's application had been
approved and said it was still processing it.
"Under European regulations specific approval is required
for an EU airline, such as British Airways, to wet lease
aircraft from an airline based outside of Europe," a spokesman
for the CAA said in a statement.
"The UK Department for Transport will approve or reject the
application taking into account advice from the Civil Aviation
Authority."
A "wet-leasing" deal would mean that BA pays Qatar to use
its aircraft and crew for the two-week period.
The deal could help Qatar make more use of its planes after
its operations were disrupted by a boycott from four Arab
nations, forcing it to seek out other destinations on which to
use its planes.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt
cut ties with Qatar on June 5 in the worst diplomatic crisis in
the region in years.
BA and Qatar Airways have close ties. Both are partners in
the OneWorld alliance and code share on certain flights, while
the Doha-based carrier owns a 20 percent stake in BA parent
International Airlines Group.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, writing by Alistair Smout,
