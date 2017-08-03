FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
British Airways mixed-fleet cabin crew to strike over public holiday
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Science
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
business
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
Canada’s jailhouse secret: Legally innocent prisoners are dying
World
Canada’s jailhouse secret: Legally innocent prisoners are dying
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 3, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 2 hours ago

British Airways mixed-fleet cabin crew to strike over public holiday

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are set to strike for another two weeks in August, including over a public holiday, as part of a long-running pay dispute.

The Unite union said mixed-fleet staff, who make up around 15 percent of the total BA cabin staff, would strike from August 16 to August 30, and called on the company to help settle the standoff. The action would extend an ongoing strike which started at the beginning of July.

Mixed-fleet cabin crew have taken nearly 60 days of industrial action so far this year. In previous strikes BA has vowed to keep disruption to customers to a minimum. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.