FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IAG chief won't enter Iberia restructuring talks with unions- FT
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2013 / 10:37 PM / 5 years ago

IAG chief won't enter Iberia restructuring talks with unions- FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The chief executive of International Airlines Group will reject a request by a pilots union to discuss the restructuring of Spanish subsidiary Iberia, the Financial Times reported on its website on Wednesday.

An unidentified person familiar with the situation told the newspaper IAG chief Willie Walsh was not expected to take part in talks with the Sepla union representing Spanish pilots.

The newspaper said IAG declined to comment as to whether Walsh would meet the union but said: “Discussions about restructuring at Iberia are taking place between Iberia and its unions.”

IAG set a deadline of Thursday for an agreement on a cost-cutting plan, with no agreement yet secured.

The unions threatened strike action if there was no deal and IAG went ahead with more wide-reaching restructuring plans, the FT said.

Formed following the merger of British Airways and Iberia in 2011, IAG is expected to post an operating loss of 120 million euros, mainly due to the difficulties experienced by its Spanish subsidiary.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.