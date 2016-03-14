Spanish airline Iberia preparing new job cuts -chairman

BRUSSELS, March 14 (Reuters) - Spanish airline Iberia is preparing new job cuts to reduce costs after completing the current redundancy programme, its chairman Luis Gallego said on Monday.

Iberia had already reached a deal with unions in 2014 to cut up to 1,427 jobs until the end of 2017. Gallego said there was room for 462 more job losses in the current voluntary redundancy programme, which he hoped to complete this year.

After that Iberia will seek a new agreement with the unions for additional voluntary job losses for older employees close to retirement, Gallego said at an event organised by the European Aviation Club in Brussels.

“We still have an excess of people in some units”, he said, but did not give any figures.

As of December 2015, Iberia employed 16,564 people.

The airline, which is owned by International Airlines Group, , has undergone a major restructuring since its 2011 merger with British Airways, cutting jobs and salaries. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alexander Smith)