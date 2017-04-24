FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Spain's Iberia to press unions for new layoff plan in June
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 4 months ago

Spain's Iberia to press unions for new layoff plan in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 24 (Reuters) - Spanish airline Iberia could open a new early retirement program for 1,000 workers by June, depending on the outcome of prior talks with unions, Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego said on Monday.

Iberia, which is owned by International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, is not considering adding capacity in Brazil at the moment, even as the country's outlook seems more promising, Gallego told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in São Paulo. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.