FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Iberia reaches preliminary labour deal with ground staff
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Iberia reaches preliminary labour deal with ground staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 14 (Reuters) - Spanish airline Iberia, part of International Airlines Group which also includes British Airways, said on Friday it had reached a preliminary agreement with unions representing its close to 8,000 ground staff.

The carrier, which is due to hold a news conference later on Friday to give details of the agreement, has recently reached other deals with cabin crew and pilots after restructuring and job cuts led to drawn-out disputes with staff.

IAG said at the end of February said it was on track to more than double profit over the next two years, as a turnaround at its Iberia unit gains traction and it drives down costs across its business. (Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.