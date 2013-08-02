FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IAG swings to Q2 profit as Iberia improves
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

IAG swings to Q2 profit as Iberia improves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - International Airlines Group swung to a second quarter profit as its Spanish carrier Iberia started to show signs of recovery, adding to the resilient performance of British Airways.

IAG, Europe’s third-biggest airline group by market value, reported an operating profit of 245 million euros in the three months to July, compared to a loss of 4 million in the same period a year ago.

IAG was expected to report a second quarter operating profit of 163 million euros, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

Including the second quarter profit, the owner of BA, Iberia and Vueling made an operating loss of 33 million euros in the first six months of the year, traditionally the weakest half for airlines. First half revenues rose 2.1 percent to 8.7 billion euros.

The airline said the benefits of restructuring at Iberia were beginning to bear fruit with losses down to 35 million euros from 93 million last year at the Spanish carrier.

Shares in IAG, which have risen 57 percent so far this year, closed at 297.1 pence on Thursday, valuing the group at around 5.4 billion pounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.