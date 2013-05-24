FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-BA jet turns back to Heathrow after "technical fault"
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2013 / 8:50 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-BA jet turns back to Heathrow after "technical fault"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - A British Airways A319 plane bound for Oslo from London’s Heathrow airport was forced to turn back and land in London due to a technical fault, the UK airline said on Friday.

BA said the Airbus A319 aircraft was carrying 75 customers and that it landed safely at Heathrow.

“The BA762, Heathrow to Oslo service, returned back to Heathrow shortly after take-off due to a technical fault,” BA said in a statement.

“The aircraft landed safely and emergency slides were deployed ...we will be carrying out a full investigation into the incident.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.