FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-British Airways launches $927 million bond issue
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-British Airways launches $927 million bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word “million” to headline)

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - British Airways on Wednesday said it had launched a $927 million publicly-traded bond issue, using aircraft as collateral.

BA, owned by International Airlines Group, said the collateral for the bonds, known as Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates (EETCs), would be made up of six new Boeing 787-8 aircraft, two Boeing 777-300 ER jets and six new Airbus A320-200 planes, due for delivery between June 2013 and June 2014.

EETCs and are a form of aircraft financing commonly used by U.S. airlines.

IAG said its class A bonds have an annual coupon, payable quarterly, of 4.625 percent, while the class B bonds have an annual coupon, payable quarterly, of 5.625 percent. (Reporting by Rhys Jones, Editing by Brenda Goh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.