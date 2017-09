LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - International Airlines Group said on Monday the appointment of its chief executive Willie Walsh to the chairmanship of Ireland’s debt management agency would have no bearing on his role at the company.

“The appointment has no impact on his current position at IAG,” said a spokeswoman for the company, which owns Spanish carriers Iberia and British Airways.

Ireland’s finance ministry said it would name Walsh as chairman of the board of its debt management agency.