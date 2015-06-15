FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway takes $388 mln stake in Australia's IAG
June 15, 2015 / 11:32 PM / 2 years ago

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway takes $388 mln stake in Australia's IAG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 16 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc has bought a 3.7 percent stake in Insurance Australia Group for A$500 million ($388 million) as part of a partnership that IAG said would reduce its capital requirements and support its return on equity targets.

Berkshire will buy 89.77 million shares at A$5.57 each, IAG’s closing price on Monday, and take a 20 percent quota of IAG’s consolidated insurance business over 10 years, IAG said on Tuesday.

The deal with the world’s best known value investor would support IAG’s goal of delivering 15 percent return-on-equity through the economic cycle, it said. ($1 = 1.2892 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Richard Pullin)

