FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BA owner IAG cleared in EU to buy Lufthansa's bmi
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 6 years ago

BA owner IAG cleared in EU to buy Lufthansa's bmi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 30 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG secured EU regulatory approval on Friday to buy German group Lufthansa’s British airline bmi after offering to give up 14 daily slots at London’s Heathrow airport.

IAG reached a deal worth 172.5 million pounds ($273 million) to buy its smaller loss-making rival late last year after trumping Virgin. Bmi has coveted slots at Heathrow airport, Europe’s busiest.

The European Commission said IAG’s concessions, which also included a pledge to carry connecting passengers to feed its rivals’ long-haul flights, were sufficient to address competition concerns.

“The commitments package includes an appropriate number of very sought-after slots at London Heathrow as well as far-reaching feeder arrangements as regards connecting passengers,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

“We are therefore satisfied that the competitive dynamics will be maintained so as to ensure choice and quality of air services for passengers,” he said.

Twelve slots ceded by IAG are for some UK domestic routes and other European routes. Two others will be leased to Transaero for flights to Moscow.

IAG currently has a 43.1 percent share of the take-off and landing slots at Heathrow. Together, IAG and bmi have a combined share of 53 percent of the airport’s slots.

Virgin has urged EU regulators to block the deal, saying it would distort competition in British aviation.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.