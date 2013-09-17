FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IAG plans to steer clear of European airline M&A-CEO
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 17, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

IAG plans to steer clear of European airline M&A-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The chief executive of IAG , the parent company of British Airways and Spain’s Iberia, said the group would not take part in any European airline consolidation, seeing better opportunities outside the continent.

“We don’t see anything attractive to buy or merge with in Europe at the moment,” Willie Walsh, IAG’s CEO, told the World Low Cost Airlines Congress in London on Tuesday.

“There may be more opportunities globally, outside Europe, but we’re not looking to do anything with Qantas at the moment.”

Qantas, the Australian airline, announced a tie-up with Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates a year ago, ending its 17-year alliance with British Airways.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.