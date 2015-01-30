FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Airways takes 9.99 pct stake in BA-owner IAG
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Qatar Airways takes 9.99 pct stake in BA-owner IAG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways said on Friday it had bought a 9.99 percent stake in International Airlines Group, the owner of its partners British Airways and Iberia in the oneworld alliance.

Qatar’s national airline said it would look to strengthen commercial ties with the European group, and may consider increasing its stake over time, although it was not currently intending to exceed 9.99 percent.

“IAG represents an excellent opportunity to further develop our Westwards strategy,” said Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker.

IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh welcomed the move. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.