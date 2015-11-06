British Airways-owner IAG upgrades long-term guidance

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG upgraded its long-term guidance on Friday, targeting an average earnings growth of over 12 percent a year, as it also announced a number of management changes within the group.

IAG, which in August added Ireland-based carrier Aer Lingus to a portfolio comprising BA and Spain’s Iberia and Vueling, said that Alex Cruz, current chief executive of Vueling would next year replace Keith Williams as executive chairman of British Airways.

For the 2016-2020 period, IAG said in a statement ahead of its capital markets day event that it would aim for average annual earnings per share growth of over 12 percent, up from the 10 percent-plus figure previously targeted. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)