Investors should oppose pay plans at airline IAG - advisory group

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Investors should oppose compensation plans at International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), the owner of British Airways and Iberia, at its annual shareholder meeting, a leading advisory group said on Wednesday.

Pensions and Investment Research Consultants (PIRC), which advises pension funds and other institutions on how they should vote at companies’ annual general meetings (AGMs), alerted investors to concerns over IAG’s pay plans and the perks given to former directors.

Shareholders have voiced discontent with board pay and other issues at a number of company meetings this year, including at advertising group WPP, where boss Martin Sorrell survived a fresh revolt over his pay and perks.

Commenting on IAG’s remuneration report, PIRC said total rewards to Chief Executive William Walsh of 623 percent of his base salary this year were “excessive”, as was the estimated ratio to average employee pay, at 47 to one.

It also rejected the remuneration policy on future payouts, saying total potential payouts of 500 percent of salary were excessive, while a three-year performance period for the long-term incentive plan was not long-term enough.

PIRC also advised investors to reject a plan to give former non-executive directors the right to fly for free, and said the firm’s auditors had been in place for too long.

IAG is due to hold its AGM on June 18 in Madrid where it is incorporated, although it is listed on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Louise Heavens)