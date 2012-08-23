FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Insurance Australia profit falls on UK write-offs
August 23, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Insurance Australia profit falls on UK write-offs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* IAG sees FY 13 insurance margin at 11-13 pct

* Dividend of 12 cents

* UK review results to be revealed before end of calendar year

* Shares up 4 pct to a near 2-year high

SYDNEY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group , the country’s top car and home insurer, reported a 29 percent fall in second-half profit after writing off the entire goodwill of its UK operations, but cheered investors with a promise of higher margins.

IAG, which is expanding into Asia and is reviewing its ailing UK operations, wrote off A$297 million for the UK unit’s goodwill and intangible assets, adding to multiple writedowns over the years.

The insurer reported a second-half profit of A$63 million versus A$89 million a year ago. Excluding the asset writedown, net profit was about A$365 million, just shy of analysts’ expectations of A$375 million.

The improved outlook and a solid core operating performance lifted IAG shares as much as 4.2 percent to their highest level in nearly 2 years. The shares have risen a third this year, making IAG the best performer among Australia’s top three insurance stocks.

Insurance margin, a measure of core insurance profitability, stood at 10.6 percent, and IAG said it expected margins to improve to 11-13 percent this year. It announced a dividend of 12 cents.

The results come after global insurers were devastated in 2011 by an unprecedented levels of claims arising from storms, floods, a tsunami, and earthquakes from Australia to the United States, and low bond yields that battered their profits and shares.

IAG announced the review of the UK operations, which contributes 7 percent of its gross written premium, in May and expects to announce the outcome before the end of 2012.

The insurer has spent about A$1.7 billion since 2006 to expand in the UK, but has taken multiple charges to cover additional claims.

