IAG posts consensus-beating profit in 2013
February 28, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

IAG posts consensus-beating profit in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - International Airlines Group reported consensus-beating annual profits on a strong performance from British Airways and its low-cost Spain-based carrier Vueling on Friday, and said it was on track to meet its 2015 targets.

The company, which also owns the Spain-based Iberia airline, posted operating profit before exceptional items of 770 million euros in the twelve months to Dec. 31, swinging into profit from the 23 million euros loss it made last year and ahead of an analyst consensus forecast of 765 million euros.

