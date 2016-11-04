FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IAG sticks to long-term earnings and margin targets
November 4, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

IAG sticks to long-term earnings and margin targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG stuck to its earnings and margins growth targets for the period to 2020, shrugging off the impact of a deterioration in the travel environment this year.

For the 2016-2020 period, IAG said on Friday that it was still forecasting earnings growth of at least 12 percent annually and an operating profit margin of 12 to 15 percent, adding that the outlook for shareholder returns was positive given its cash-flow targets and strong balance sheet.

The group, which also owns the Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus airlines, nudged down its forecasts for yearly capital expenditure and said it would grow capacity, measured by available seat kilometres, at around 3 percent a year, slightly down on the 3 percent to 4 percent previously targeted. (Reporting by Sarah Young, reporting by James Davey)

