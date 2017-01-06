FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British Airways says flights to operate next week despite strike
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
January 6, 2017 / 9:50 AM / 7 months ago

British Airways says flights to operate next week despite strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British Airways said on Friday that its customers would be able to fly to their destinations on Jan. 10 and 11 despite strikes planned by some of its cabin crew.

Crew who serve as part of British Airways' 'mixed fleet' - a unit which have poorer terms and conditions than some longer-serving staff and are represented by the Unite union - plan to hold a 48-hour strike next Tuesday and Wednesday after rejecting a pay offer from BA.

But BA, which along with Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling is part of International Airlines Group, said most of its flights would operate as normal on those days, with some time changes for certain flights departing from London's Heathrow airport.

BA has said that its 'mixed fleet' Unite cabin crew represent 15 percent of its cabin crew. The airline urged Unite to abandon its strike plan.

"We continue to be available for further dialogue with Unite," BA said in a statement.  (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)

