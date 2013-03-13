FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workers at Spain's Iberia call off strikes - union
#Financials
March 13, 2013 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

Workers at Spain's Iberia call off strikes - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 13 (Reuters) - Workers at Spanish airline Iberia have called off strikes planned for the week of March 18-22, after accepting a proposal tabled by a mediator with the company, a spokesman for the UGT union said on Wednesday.

Unions representing 95 of Iberia’s workforce have signed up to the agreement, the spokesman said.

Staff at Iberia, which along with British Airways is part of International Consolidated Airlines, have already staged several strikes in protest at massive job cuts.

