IAG's August traffic up 5 pct on premium boost
#Financials
September 5, 2012 / 2:16 PM / in 5 years

IAG's August traffic up 5 pct on premium boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - International Airlines Group , the owner of British Airways and Iberia, said its group traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometers rose 5 percent year-on-year in August, helped by 12.6 percent growth in premium traffic.

The group said non-premium traffic grew by 3.9 percent, while its capacity measured in available seat kilometers rose 5.6 percent.

The company said underlying market conditions were unchanged from guidance given at its second-quarter results, with trading conditions at its London hub remaining firm, but its performance at Madrid continued to be impacted by weak economic conditions, with short-haul traffic particularly affected.

