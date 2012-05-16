Australia's IAG reviewing British insurance business

SYDNEY, May 17 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group is undertaking a review of its loss-making operations in Great Britain that may result in the sale of all or part of the business, Australia’s top car and home insurer said on Thursday.

IAG’s British business cut its losses to A$5 million ($5 million) in the half year to December 31, from a loss of A$121 million in the previous corresponding period.

IAG’s British subsidiary is Equity Red Star, Britain’s fifth largest motor insurer, and insurance brokers Barnett & Barnett.

“One of our key strategic priorities is to return the UK to profitability. Given the progress towards that goal in the opening half of the current financial year, we believe the time is right to consider our longer term plans for the business, and the best way to maximise shareholder value,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Wilkins said in a statement.

Options included selling all or part of the business, focusing on a more specialist motor offering or continuing with the current operating model, he said.

IAG has been increasing its focus in the faster-growing Asia-Pacific region recently, investing in businesses in Malaysia, Vietnam and New Zealand, while also looking for opportunities in Indonesia. It also has operations in India, Thailand and China.

An update on the strategic review will be reported by IAG’s full year financial results in August.