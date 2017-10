MADRID, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The International Airlines Group said on Wednesday it was studying the possibility of launching a full takeover bid of Spanish low-cost airline Vueling.

In a statement to the Spanish stock market regulator, IAG - which was formed by the merger of Spain’s Iberia and British Airways - said it has not yet discussed specific terms or price of a possible deal.

Iberia owns 45.85 percent of Vueling.