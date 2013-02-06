FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2013 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

IAG rules out raising bid for Vueling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The International Airline Group said on Wednesday it had ruled out raising a 113 million euros ($153 million) bid to buy out the shares it does not already own in Spanish budget carrier Vueling.

In November, IAG launched a 7 euro per share offer for the 54.15 percent of Vueling it does not already own, representing a premium of about 28 percent to Vueling’s share price at the time.

The bid was conditional on receiving acceptances from 90 percent of non-IAG shareholders.

In a statement on Wednesday, IAG said it could waive the condition for minimum acceptances but had no current plans to launch a bid to de-list the remaining Vueling shares at a price above the original tender offer.

