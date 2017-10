MADRID, March 27 (Reuters) - The International Airlines Group said on Wednesday it had raised its takeover offer for budget airline Vueling to 9.25 euros ($11.89) per share from 7 euros after the carrier rejected the previous offer.

IAG also said it would extend the acceptance period for the offer to 48 days from 39 days. Spain’s stock market regulator had earlier suspended trading in Vueling’s shares.