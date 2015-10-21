IAG boss says "firm plans" for onboard Wi-Fi

DUBLIN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG has “firm plans” to launch Wi-Fi onboard its short-haul flights, Chief Executive Willie Walsh said on Wednesday.

“We think the technology platforms are well established now and can facilitate our requirement which is for global coverage. So watch this space is what I would say,” Walsh told journalists as the airline group announced new transatlantic routes for newly acquired Aer Lingus and its British Airways unit.

Shares in satellite company Inmarsat jumped earlier this week on the prospect of more inflight Wi-Fi deals after having sealed a deal with Lufthansa for short-haul flights.

Walsh also said British Airways had no plans to cut back on capacity at Heathrow after media reports suggesting the carrier had been cutting flights on routes to New York over the summer.

“We haven’t been cutting back on capacity, the facts are completely different to what you may have read in some of the newspapers. We always have reasons to have tactical consultations, there is no plan to cut back.”

He added that were more slots available at the crowded London hub, then the carrier would definitely look to be buy more. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Caroline Copley)