June 29 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Iamgold Corp cut its production forecast for the year after an earthquake at its Westwood mine in Quebec.

The company lowered its 2015 forecast to a range to 780,000 to 815,000 ounces from a range of 820,000 to 860,000 ounces, it said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)