May 26, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 2 years ago

Rockfall traps nine miners in IAMGOLD mine in Quebec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Rescuers were clearing rocks to free nine miners trapped more than half a mile (1 km) underground at IAMGOLD Corp’s Westwood gold mine in Quebec on Tuesday after a rockfall, a company spokesman said.

The miners, who have been trapped more than 12 hours, were uninjured and in constant contact with mine officials above ground, Bob Tait said. He added that the company was hopeful of rescuing the miners in the next couple of hours.

A similar incident occurred at the mine in January.

Production was halted after Tuesday’s incident. The Westwood mine is one of IAMGOLD’s smallest and newest mines and is still in ramp-up mode. It produced 22,000 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

