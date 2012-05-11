FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Iamgold profit falls on lower gold production
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2012 / 11:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Iamgold profit falls on lower gold production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Iamgold Corp’s net earnings from continuing operations fell 11 percent, as gold production for the quarter fell and mining costs increased.

January-March net earnings from continuing operations attributable to equity shareholders fell to $119.2 million, or 32 cents per basic share, down from $133.2 million, or 36 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $404.2 million.

Attributable gold production fell 11 percent to 207,000 ounces in the first quarter, the company said in a statement.

Mining costs including depreciation, depletion and amortisation rose about 3 percent to $215.6 million.

Shares of the company closed at C$10.82 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.