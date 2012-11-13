FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Iamgold profit jumps 56 pct
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2012 / 11:45 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Iamgold profit jumps 56 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Iamgold Corp reported a 56 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher derivative gains, and the Canadian gold miner cut its 2012 capital expenditure forecast on delays in expansion at two of its mines in Africa.

Iamgold’s net earnings from continuing operations attributable to equity holders rose to $78 million, or 21 cents per share, in the third quarter from $50 million, or 13 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 10 percent to $386.8 million on lower gold sales.

Gold production declined to 205,000 ounces from 222,000 ounces as the company mined lower-grade ore at its Essakane mine in Burkina Faso.

Total cash costs rose 5 percent to $710 per ounce due to the lower grades, the company said.

Iamgold cut its capital expenditure forecast for the year to $750 to $780 million from its previous forecast of $800 to $840 million as it expects delays in expansion plans for its Sadiola mine in Mali and the Essakane mine.

Shares of the company closed at C$14.88 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.