FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iamgold earnings fall on higher mining costs
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

Iamgold earnings fall on higher mining costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s Iamgold Corp said on Monday that its second-quarter earnings from continuing operations fell about 29 percent as it incurred higher mining costs.

The gold miner’s earnings from continuing operations attributable to equity shareholders fell to $52.9 million, or 14 cents per share, from $74.5 million, or 20 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Adjusted earnings were $74 million, or 20 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 21 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 19 percent to $410.6 million driven by higher gold sales and gold prices.

Mining costs for the quarter rose 25 percent to $250.1 million.

In June, Iamgold closed its C$608 million ($612.19 million)takeover of Trelawney Mining, giving the Toronto-based miner control of the Cote Lake gold project in Northern Ontario.

Iamgold has operations in West Africa, South America and Canada.

Shares of the company closed at C$11.18 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.