Iamgold profit falls on lower metal prices, lower sales volumes
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

Iamgold profit falls on lower metal prices, lower sales volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Iamgold Corp reported a 37 percent decrease in quarterly net profit on Wednesday due to lower metal prices and lower sales volumes.

Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to equity holders fell to $84.6 million, or 22 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $133.6 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted to remove one-time items, earnings were $90.3 million, or 24 cents a share. Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 25 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $468.4 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
