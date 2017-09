Oct 21 (Reuters) - IAR Systems Group AB

* Q3 net sales 64.9 million Swedish crowns versus 54.9 million crowns

* Q3 operating profit 15.6 million crowns versus 15.4 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA 18.4 million crowns versus 17.9 million crowns

* Says Board's long-term target is to reach revenue growth of 10-15% annually in local currency and operating margin to exceed 20% over cycle