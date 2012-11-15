FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former US SEC official named to global accounting board
November 15, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

Former US SEC official named to global accounting board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - A former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official has been appointed to the International Accounting Standards Board, which writes accounting rules used in more than 100 countries.

Mary Tokar, the former lead SEC representative for international accounting issues, will join the IASB in January, the trustees overseeing the IASB said in a statement.

She replaces Paul Pacter, whose term expires at the end of 2012.

Tokar worked at the SEC from 1994 to 2000. While there, she chaired an international committee of securities regulators working on accounting issues.

For more than a decade, she led the international financial-reporting group at KPMG, one of the world’s largest accounting firms.

London-based IASB, the world’s top accounting body, sets International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS. The group has been meeting for more than a decade with U.S. accounting standard-setters to try to align that country’s rules and those of other countries.

