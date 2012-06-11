AMR says restructuring could slip if labor talks drag on

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - The head of American Airlines on Monday reafiirmed its target to exit bankruptcy by end of this year, but said this timetable could slip if labor contracts are not negotiated in a timely manner.

American Airlines, which has been linked with U.S. Airways for a possible tie up, is “not focused on a merger right now,” chief executive Tom Horton said on the sidelines of an IATA airlines meeting.

He also said the airline was commited to upholding a record order for 460 Airbus and Boeing jets.