IATA criticizes Trump administration electronics ban as ineffective

MONTREAL, March 28 (Reuters) - An international airline trade organization on Tuesday denounced a Trump administration ban on some electronics on direct flights from several Muslim-majority countries, criticizing the policy as a move toward "more restricted borders and protectionism."

Speaking to the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations, Alexandre de Juniac, director general and chief executive of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), questioned the efficacy of the ban, which prohibits electronics larger than a cellphone on direct flights to the United States from 10 airports in the Middle East and North Africa. (Reporting by Nelson Wyatt and Alana Wise; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)